Grand River Transit to roll out zero-emission buses

As part of Grand River Transit's zero-emission bus pilot project, the agency will be rolling out its new electric buses next month. Ten more electric buses are expected to arrive this year.

This initiative is part of the Region of Waterloo’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. In 2020, the Region of Waterloo discontinued the purchase of diesel-only buses, switching to hybrid and electric options.

“The 11 electric buses servicing Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will help to support affordable and reliable transit options," said Bryan May, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Small Business and to the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and member of Parliament for Cambridge. "Our government is fully committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and we will continue to take strong action in the fight against climate change.”

As part of the pilot project, GRT will be collecting information about how the battery-operated buses handle different routes and driving conditions, as well as getting feedback from customers about their experiences on board. The information will be used as part of GRT’s business plan, which will provide a roadmap for service improvements and expansion over the next five years.

“A prosperous and connected Region of Waterloo needs safe, reliable and sustainable public transit options," said Valerie Bradford, member of Parliament for Kitchener South–Hespeler. "This is a great step towards a cleaner and quieter future for residents and the region eventually converting its entire bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles.”

The buses have been purchased from Nova Bus and will be housed and charged at the Northfield Drive Maintenance Facility in Waterloo, which opened in September 2022. Six chargers have been installed and buses can be fully charged in about four hours.

The buses and associated electric chargers located at the Northfield garage were funded by the government of Canada’s C$6 million (US$4.5 million) Public Transit Infrastructure Stream through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as the government of Ontario C$5 million (US$3.7 million) and the Region of Waterloo C$4 million (US$3 million, totaling C$15.1 million (US$11.2 million).

“The launch of Waterloo’s electric buses marks a significant milestone in our government’s mission to be a global leader in the electric vehicle revolution," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s minister of transportation. "As we deliver on our plan to build more affordable and convenient transit options, we will continue to invest in clean-energy opportunities that are good for people, good for jobs and good for the environment. The future is electric and Ontario is leading the charge.”