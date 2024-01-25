Endera Motors launches EV Pool for rapid delivery of electric cutaway vehicles.

Endera has launched its Endera EV Pool, an innovative fleet of electric cutaway buses. The fleet addresses the challenge of extended lead times for electric vehicle delivery.
Key Features of the Endera EV Pool:
- Pre-built fleet: Endera's EV Pool consists of chassis that are electrified before the construction of the custom body.
- Rapid delivery: Customers experiencing delays due to extended lead times can now anticipate receiving their vehicles faster.
- Large stock capacity: With a substantial chassis allocation, Endera can stock up to 250 vehicles.