Fresno EOC awards contract with Nuvve to electrify shuttle fleet

Nuvve Holding Corp. was selected by the Board of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) to implement fleet electrification program for Fresno EOC's 50-shuttle fleet.

Nuvve assisted Fresno EOC in securing grant funding through the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program and Pacific Gas & Electric.

"This project is crucial and it's important for the community to understand our commitment to lowering carbon emissions and advocating for renewable energy. It's also about raising awareness on energy conservation and tackling climate change," said Thomas Dulin, director of Fresno EOC Transit Systems. "There's no better method to showcase the financial and environmental benefits than through the implementation of an electrified fleet that exemplifies cutting-edge energy conservation."

Nuvve has taken the lead in the Fresno EOC Fleet Electrification Project, with a goal of creating a sustainable and thriving community. The project is driven by a commitment to empowering the local workforce by providing opportunities for workforce development and fostering economic growth in Fresno, Calif. Nuvve's strategy centers around a symbiotic relationship with the Fresno community, prioritizing local hiring initiatives and partnerships with Fresno-based suppliers. Through targeted recruitment and workforce training, Nuvve aims to promote a diverse and skilled workforce while upholding quality and safety standards.

Project partner Molle Energy, through its Révis Dynamics division, will contribute infrastructure support as Fresno EOC acquires and deploys 50 electric Class-A shuttles at a rate of 10 per year during a fiv-year period and installs a 2.5-megawatt on-site solar generation and battery energy storage system to charge the new electric shuttle fleet. Nuvve will provide its Nuvve GIVe™ software platform and V2G technology.

"Fresno as a community has historically endured poor air quality due to tailpipe emissions from the Los Angeles basin and gas-fired peaker power plants," said Nuvve co-founder and CEO Gregory Poilasne. "With the adoption of our cutting-edge electric vehicle software and infrastructure, this project can serve as a model approach for modern, efficient and eco-friendly public transportation."