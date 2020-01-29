Green Mountain Transit, Burlington Electric Department unveil first two electric transit buses

The new buses will provide clean, quiet transit for Burlingtonians along routes running through the city.

Jan 29th, 2020
Bed
BED

The first two electric-powered transit buses have been unveiled by Green Mountain Transit (GMT) and Burlington Electric Department (BED).

The new buses, scheduled to be in service this March, are the first electric transit buses in Vermont and will help reduce carbon emissions in Burlington and Chittenden County while providing clean, quiet transit along GMT service area routes. As part of the Burlington Net Zero Energy strategy, BED provided significant incentives, secured additional funding from VLITE and, together with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans), helped secure further funding from the federal government to ensure that GMT had the resources necessary to expand electric transit options in Burlington.

“The arrival of the state’s first two electric buses marks an important milestone for our Net Zero Energy city response to the Climate Crisis in Burlington,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. “These E-buses will be powered by BED’s 100 percent renewably sourced electricity instead of fossil fuels and will improve air quality. Moreover, buses are among the largest, most visible and most heavily used vehicles on our roads. If we can electrify public buses, we should be able to electrify everything, which is exactly what we need to do over the next decade to meet our climate goals. I look forward to seeing many more E-buses and other EVs in Burlington in the coming years.”

“We know nearly half of the emissions that contribute to climate change come from the transportation sector, which is why efforts like this are so important,” said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. “Over the last three years, my team has worked with the legislature and many other partners to offer incentives that make it more affordable to purchase electric vehicles, and investments to build out EV charging infrastructure and public transportation. I’m pleased to see progress on this collective work unveiled today.”

Made in America Buses reduce carbon emissions

The new buses arrived in Burlington earlier this month and were engineered and manufactured by Proterra at its east coast headquarters in Greenville, S. C. The GMT buses being replaced by the new buses had been travelling approximately 30,000 miles annually at 4.25 miles per gallon, translating to approximately 7,059 gallons of diesel per year. When the number of mmBTUs (0.1374) per gallon and the pounds of CO2 (161.3) per mmBTU are applied to 7,059 gallons, the result is the avoidance of 78 tons of CO2 emissions per E-bus per year.

Miles on a single charge

The buses have 324 kWh of battery capacity and will be charged overnight during off-peak hours with 100 percent renewably sourced electricity at GMT’s Burlington garage on Queen City Park Road. While Proterra indicates that the buses have an operating range of up to 187 miles on a single charge, actual range will depend on several variables, including topography, passenger loads, number of stops and weather. Proterra’s initial range estimates for GMT, based upon local topography and weather and on comparing the actual range of Proterra buses that are serving other similarly situated locations, are 140 miles in non-winter months and 100 miles in winter months. GMT will have an accurate sense of mileage range once the new buses are in full operation in their service environment.

Routes the buses will travel

Proterra trainers are on-site at GMT this month working with the maintenance and training departments, whose members will become the trainers for the entire GMT operator pool. The goal is to have the new buses in service in March. GMT initially is planning to operate the new buses on the Red Line (North Avenue and Williston Road), which includes service to the University of Vermont and the University Mall. This route will provide Burlington High School students with the opportunity to ride an E-bus to school. GMT says an important goal is to maximize air quality benefits by running the buses on routes that service the urban core. The Red Line route also is the busiest route in the GMT system, averaging close to 62,000 monthly boardings.

Funding Collaboration

Funding for the two buses, which together cost more than $2 million including the charging equipment and GMT facility work, was a collaboration provided by the following partners:

  • $131,000 –Burlington Electric Department
  • $175,000 – VLITE
  • $480,000 – Federal Government Low/No Emissions Grant
  • $1,405,000 – GMT, along with Federal and State Transportation Funding

“The GMT team is thrilled to be deploying such an efficient, new technology that is good for our community and our environment,” said Jon Moore, GMT interim general manager. “We are extremely grateful to Mayor Weinberger and the Burlington Electric Department for their support and help in bringing buses to GMT. We offer thanks as well to Sen. [Patrick] Leahy, Gov. Scott and VTrans and VLITE. GMT looks forward to exploring new sustainable public transit options for the future.”

BED General Manager Darren Springer added, “Burlington Electric Department is proud to have provided incentives and support to bring these electric buses to Burlington. These buses support our Net Zero Energy efforts and will help our community more efficiently utilize our electric grid by charging during off-peak hours. Charging off-peak benefits all our customers and helps keep rates low and affordable. By using BED’s renewable electricity, instead of diesel, to charge, the buses also will keep more dollars in the local economy.”            

More in Hybrid, Hydrogen & Electric Vehicles
Guelph Bus Project Creditcityof Guelph
Federal, provincial, municipal funding moves Guelph bus project forward
The more than C$178 million in funding will replace buses, purchase new buses and build a new bus storage facility.
Jan 17th, 2020
Avta Byd Electric Buses Credit Avta
AVTA electric buses reach two-million-mile mark
More than 55 percent of the authority’s active buses in December were electric.
Jan 16th, 2020
STM has received 32 of the 300 hybrid buses expected to arrive in 2020.
First wave of new hybrid buses already serving STM riders
By the end of 2020, STM will have 300 new hybrid buses that will increase its total fleet by 15 percent and increase service by five percent.
Jan 14th, 2020
Cdta
CDTA introduces first electric buses in upstate New York
Four buses hit the streets as part of a pilot program.
Jan 13th, 2020
Byd
Long Beach Transit grows electric transit fleet with order for 14 BYD buses
The battery-electric, zero-emission K9M bus has 37 seats, a range of 155 miles and can be charged in 4.5-5 hours.
Jan 10th, 2020
U.S. Rep. David Price speaks at a ceremony at Raleigh Union Station to debut GoTriangle&apos;s new electric buses.
First electric bus makes debut at GoTriangle
The Proterra-manufactured bus is one of two that will be joining GoTriangle’s fleet.
Jan 8th, 2020
NC: The Triangle's newest electric buses will get their first public viewing Tuesday
Chapel Hill Transit and Duke University expect to add a total of five electric buses to their fleets later this year, and GoRaleigh has ordered five electric buses that it hopes to have on the road by the end of 2020 or early 2021.
Jan 7th, 2020
Soltrans
SolTrans moves forward with electric buses
The agency is adding two more all-electric buses after purchasing its first two in 2018.
Jan 6th, 2020
Thumbnail Battery Leasing Credit Proterra
Financing EV Fleets with Battery Leasing
The upfront cost of an electric bus remains a barrier for many transit agencies looking to implement zero-emission vehicles into their fleet. Battery leasing enables a faster transition to electric buses for commercial fleets.
Dec 27th, 2019
UAE: The road ahead for mobility is electric and autonomous
In a time marked with rising concerns about global warming and increased pressure on reducing emissions, the future of mobility can be nothing but sustainable and autonomous.
Dec 26th, 2019
SEPTA expands low-emission mobility with 115 more hybrid electric buses from New Flyer
This is the fifth installment of a five-year contract for a total of 525 hybrid buses.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Kat
Knoxville celebrates purchase of first all-electric bus
The bus manufactured by New Flyer is expected to start operations in 2021.
Dec 20th, 2019
Mts
First battery-electric San Diego MTS bus now serving passengers
The start of service also marks the start of a two-year electric bus pilot program announced earlier this fall.
Dec 18th, 2019
Proterra selected in electric bus contract by California Department of General Services
California transit agencies, universities and airports can now purchase Proterra® electric buses and charging system through a streamlined procurement process.
Dec 18th, 2019