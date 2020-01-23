Jaunt announces all-electric transit vehicle

The vehicle is fully accessible, holds 10 passengers and can last 120 miles on a single charge.

Jaunt Transit
Jan 23rd, 2020
Jaunt
Jaunt

Central Virginia’s regional public transit system Jaunt has announced the addition of its first all-electric transit vehicle to its fleet, a first in the region and the first to be in operation in the state.

The public transit system also announced plans to transition its entire fleet to electric vehicles, as it prepares for the future of transit in Virginia.

The vehicle, a Ford Transit Passenger Van, has a range of up to 120 miles on a single charge, is fully accessible and can accommodate 10 passengers.

“As an important part of our commitment to the people we serve, we consistently adapt to new technology that is proven and here to stay,” said Jaunt CEO Brad Sheffield. “Electric vehicle technology is an example that has become well-established. It’s time for commercial transit to get on board with electric vehicle technology.”

By realizing the commonwealth’s zero-emissions goals, the move toward all-electric vehicles is in support of the city of Charlottesville’s Environmental Sustainability Policy and the 2025 Vision Statement for the city which states a major goal of Charlottesville becoming a green city. It is also in support of Albemarle County’s resolution to reaffirm commitment to support local actions to reduce climate pollution.

Jaunt’s electric transit vehicle begins operating Feb. 3, 2020 as a regular part of Jaunt’s transit fleet serving the region.

