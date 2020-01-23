FTA announces NOFO for FY2020 Low-No Program

Proposals will be accepted through March 17.

Federal Transit Administration (FTA)
Jan 23rd, 2020
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to solicit projects for the Low or No Emission Program (Low-No Program).

The FTA has made $130 million in funds available for Fiscal Year 2020 for the purchase or lease of low or no emission vehicles, as well as related equipment or facilities. The Synopses and full announcement are posted on Grants.gov site as opportunity FTA-2020-005-LowNo. Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Grants.gov website by 11:59 pm Eastern Time on March 17.

The main purpose of the Low-No Program is to support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles. The Low-No Program provides funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction and leasing of required supporting facilities.

In FY19, FTA awarded $84.9 million to 38 projects through the Low-No Program.

