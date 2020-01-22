Rochester RTS expands zero-emission mobility with Xcelsior CHARGE buses from New Flyer

The Rochester Regional Transit Service, Inc. (RTS) has awarded New Flyer a contract for 10, 40-foot, zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses, with an option to purchase up to 20 additional buses over the five-year term of the contract.

The buses will help Rochester RTS achieve its vision of being the innovative mobility choice, while providing a more customer focused transit experience. With no tailpipe emissions, the Xcelsior CHARGE buses will commence a more efficient chapter of mobility for the greater Rochester area.

“As a longstanding partner to RTS, New Flyer looks forward to evolving zero-emission mobility and improving public transit in the greater Rochester area,” said Chris Stoddart, president, New Flyer. “With the most electric buses on the road in America, New Flyer will leverage deep experience in zero-emission buses, infrastructure, and technology to help RTS eliminate emissions and improve the transit experience.”

Since 1999, New Flyer has delivered over 240 heavy-duty transit buses to Rochester RTS in addition to coaches delivered by Motor Coach Industries, another NFI subsidiary. There are currently more than 1,500 New Flyer buses in service in New York state, and this order represents the third zero-emission bus program in New York to add battery-electric buses from New Flyer.