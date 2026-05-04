City of Regina receives 13 BEBs to add to its fleet

The city of Regina, Saskatchewan, has received 13 new battery-electric buses (BEB), the final vehicles from a 20-bus order placed in 2024. The buses will replace 13 diesel-powered buses that have reached the end of their service life.

"The city of Regina has had electric buses in the fleet for a full year,” said Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski. “That means one full winter where these buses reliably moved residents to work, school, activities and home again. These buses performed well through all four seasons and support our continued commitment as a city to sustainability and green technology.”

The city’s first seven electric buses began operating one year ago and have been in service daily since joining the fleet. After a year of operation, the city says the BEBs are performing on par with diesel buses while producing 40% fewer greenhouse gas emissions and costing about half as much per mile to operate.

Since receiving its first BEBs in April 2025, the city has saved more than $250,000 in fuel costs. The electric buses can reliably operate on most of the city’s daily routes, with an average range of approximately 340 kilometers (211.3 miles) per charge. In extreme cold, the range may be reduced to about 220 kilometers (136.7 miles). The 20 BEBs now make up 16% of the city’s total fleet of 123 buses.

“Not only are our battery-electric buses a more environmentally sustainable choice for the city, but financially, one kilometer (0.62 mile) on a battery-electric bus costs the city C$0.76 (US$0.56) while a diesel bus costs C$1.51 (US$1.11),” said Regina Director of Transit Nathan Luhning.

In 2024, the city of Regina received C$26 million (US$19.1 million) in federal funding, covering 50% of the costs associated with purchasing 20 electric buses and upgrading the Transit Maintenance Facility with the required charging infrastructure.