King County Metro launches new fleet of GILLIG electric buses

King County Metro Transit launched a new fleet of battery-electric buses (BEB). The agency says the new stock will enhance transit operator safety and reduce harmful emissions while prioritizing deployment in the South King County communities disproportionately affected by air pollution.

The first BEBs, purchased from GILLIG, began serving riders on Feb. 2. Initial service for the electric buses will operate periodically on routes 105, 128, 161, 165, 184 and on the RapidRide F Line as the agency evaluates performance and ramps up deployment.

King County Metro says its prioritizing South King County routes for the beginning of the rollout, where many communities experience above average levels of traffic-related air pollution. Additionally, the buses will feature new operator safety partitions, the first time the technology is to enter service following commitments made after the death of operator Shawn Yim.

“Public transit is one of the most powerful ways we connect people to opportunity. Every day, our operators show up to help people get to work, get to school and get where they need to go,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. “For decades, King County Metro has been a leader in clean transit, and while cleaner technology and cleaner air matter, progress is only possible if the people behind the wheel are safe and supported. As our operators show up for our communities, it’s our responsibility to show up for them by prioritizing safety improvements. We continue to honor the memory of Shawn Yim by taking operator safety seriously and ensuring our commitments show up in real, tangible ways. With this new fleet, we are doing exactly that.”

The new stock are the first in the agency’s fleet to enter service with the new operator safety partitions installed. The partitions include a reinforced lower metal panel extending to the operator’s platform, along with a two-part sliding glass system. A larger, extendable glass panel provides increased coverage and visibility, while an additional polycarbonate panel extends to the ceiling for added protection.

“Safety is our top priority, and these new buses are designed with enhanced steel and glass operator safety partitions to better protect our drivers while they serve the public every day,” said King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “Our investment in these buses also reflects our values: protecting the people who operate our system and transitioning to clean transportation. Enhanced safety partitions improve operator security while zero-emission technology helps build healthier communities now and for future generations.”

The new 40-foot buses will travel an estimated 240–280 miles on a single charge and are equipped with larger batteries than King County Metro’s current battery-electric fleet. According to GILLIG, they can carry up to 69 people, including the transit operator.

The new vehicles will join the agency’s existing fleet of 40 BEBs. Charging will begin at Tukwila Base this spring, with service expanding as additional buses are delivered. Once complete, the base will support up to 120 BEBs, serving tens of thousands of riders across south King County.

The GILLIG buses also debut King County Metro’s new exterior design, known as The New Energy, a bright, modern look that the agency says reflects its transition to a zero-emission fleet and a more sustainable future for public transportation.

“I’m proud to help launch [King County] Metro’s newest electric bus fleet, which strengthens safety for our operators while improving air quality in the communities we serve,” said King County Councilmember Steffanie Fain. “Investing in reliable, clean transit improves quality of life across King County, and I look forward to continuing our work with Executive [Girmay] Zahilay and the King County Metro team to deliver a system that is safer, more resilient and more sustainable.”