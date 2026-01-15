Victor Valley Transit Authority unveils new hydrogen buses, hydrogen fueling station and new branding 

The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) unveiled 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses, an interim hydrogen fueling station and new branding at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 14.

“This is an exciting and important day for our agency and our region,” said VVTA Board Chair James Noble. “What we are celebrating today represents years of collaboration, planning and partnership. It reflects VVTA’s commitment to innovation and our role as a regional leader in moving the High Desert toward a cleaner, more connected future that benefits our riders and our communities.”

According to VVTA CEO Nancie Goff, the introduction of hydrogen fuel cell buses represents a significant step forward in reducing emissions while maintaining reliable, high-quality transit service.

“By introducing 13 hydrogen fuel cell buses and an interim fueling station, VVTA is advancing zero-emission transit, cleaner air and a more sustainable future,” Goff said. “This milestone, along with our new VVTA branding, reflects the power of strong partnerships and our commitment to investing wisely today for generations to come.

VVTA notes the project was made possible through critical partnerships and funding support from the Federal Transit Administration, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, CalACT, California Air Resources Board, GO_BIZ and other regional and local partners.

“VVTA has a long-standing history of leadership in clean transportation,” said VVTA Chief Maintenance Officer Dustin Strandberg. “For decades, our buses have operated on renewable natural gas, and in 2019, we further expanded our commitment to zero-emission solutions with battery-electric buses. Transitioning to hydrogen fuel cell technology is a natural next step, one that aligns with our operational needs, our desert environment and our long-term vision for a more sustainable future.”

VVTA’s new branding effort is a way for the agency to transition from Victor Valley Transit to just VVTA, which according to Strandberg reinforces clarity, consistency and regional identity as the agency continues to grow. VVTA Senior Marketing Manager and Public Information Officer Chris Ackerman was tasked with leading the development of new branding and a visual identity that symbolizes progress, innovation and momentum, aligning with VVTA’s investments in clean technology.