CA: San Francisco secures $40 million for 24 new Muni buses

San Francisco officials announced Thursday they had secured a $40 million federal grant for 24 new hybrid Muni buses, replacing old clunkers in the city's fleet.

Longtime riders might notice the difference: a 40 foot trunk, clean Navy blue seats, a motor that purrs. Most importantly: fewer breakdowns.

Modern vehicles "are essential to keeping San Francisco moving," Julie Kirschbaum, head of the city's Municipal Transportation Agency, said in a statement.

The funding comes as Mayor Daniel Lurie presses for a parcel tax measure that would spare the city's transit system from a death spiral. Muni currently faces a $307 million annual budget deficit that could balloon to $434 million in five years.

Lurie celebrated the award as a critical piece of San Francisco's recovery, which "depends on a strong and reliable public transit system," the mayor said. By overhauling its buses, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency can assure continuity of efficient service "that San Franciscans rely on to get to work, school, doctor's appointments, and so much more," Lurie said.

Officials at SFMTA intend to replenish 48 buses by 2028. As of Thursday, the agency had made it halfway to that goal.

