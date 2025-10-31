Santa Maria Regional Transit fully transitions to zero-emissions fleet

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) has fully transitioned to a 100% battery-electric bus (BEB) fleet. GILLIG, the manufacturer of the BEBs, recently delivered six to the agency, bringing the total number of BEBs in operation to 40.

"These efforts are a reflection of our commitment to prioritizing financial prudence and a focus on long-term security," said SMRT Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano. "By converting to an all-electric fleet, we are moving SMRT toward greater independence from volatile global fuel markets and potential supply chain issues while also realizing substantial operating cost savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. This investment in our community's future is a practical step towards fulfilling our objectives of being a smart city, safe city."

SMRT now has sufficient electric vehicles and charging infrastructure on hand to operate solely an electric fleet across its fixed route, paratransit, Microtransporte and support vehicle segments. The agency notes that while it does have a remaining stock of diesel buses that must be kept in use until they meet their federally defined useful life, SMRT has reached the critical threshold of vehicles necessary to operate a 100% electric fleet.

SMRT notes the transition to a fully electric fleet provides financial savings and energy independence, as electric vehicles require less maintenance and eliminate reliance on costly, fluctuating diesel fuel. According to the agency, the transition is projected to save roughly $400,000 yearly and with electric vehicles having up to 75% less moving parts, SMRT says the BEBs reduces its exposure to supply chain issues and ensures greater stability of service for the community.