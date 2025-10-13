City of Fredericton to invest in zero-emissions fleet

The government of Canada and the city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, are making a combined investment of C$177,140 (US$126,401) for the development of a strategy to transition the city’s public transit fleet to zero-emission vehicles.

The project will see the preparation of a comprehensive low carbon fleet transition plan. The government of Canada notes the multi-phase plan will include a current state assessment, an advanced feasibility and optimization study, a development concept, benefits and risk evaluation, and an implementation plan and recommendations.

The city of Fredericton will also be receiving annual funding for public transit for long-term transit goals, and an additional C$3 million (US$2.1 million) for the purchase of three hybrid buses through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to expand and improve the city’s public transit system.

“Fredericton is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and the support the city is receiving through the Zero Emission Transit Fund will allow Fredericton Transit to grow alongside our vibrant community,” said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rodgers. “This funding will enhance the climate resiliency of the city's transit offerings, ensuring Fredericton remains connected by providing a consistent affordable friendly mode of transportation for residents.”

The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) is also supporting the city through the transition.

“Transitioning Fredericton’s transit fleet to zero emissions requires careful planning to ensure the city invests in the right technologies at the right time. CUTRIC is proud to support Fredericton in developing a roadmap that reduces emissions and improves greener transit options for residents,” said CUTRIC President and CEO Josipa Petrunic.

The government of Canada is contributing C$141,712 (US$101,116) to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund, and the city of Fredericton is contributing C$35,428 (US$25,279).