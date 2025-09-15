Center for Transportation and the Environment released updated guidance for ZEB resiliency

The Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) released the Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Research Report 256: Resilient Zero-Emission Transit Bus Fleets: A Guide. The guidebook, developed by CTE under the Transportation Research Board’s TCRP, provides strategies for updating existing emergency response and resilience plans to incorporate zero-emission bus (ZEB) technologies for transit agencies.

According to the guidebook, the shift to zero-emission technologies requires transit agencies to make changes in operations management to accommodate the unique characteristics of these technologies. For example, the need to charge buses means agencies are increasingly reliant on electrical power grids. The guidebook provides a step-by-step approach to adapt existing resilience plans, originally designed for internal combustion engine fleets, to the requirements of ZEBs. This framework guides agencies through assessing potential threats, evaluating risks and implementing cost-effective resilience strategies.

“Resilience is crucial for ensuring transit agencies can meet service demands under any circumstances,” said CTE Executive Director Dan Raudebaugh. “This guidebook equips agencies with the knowledge and resources needed to strengthen their operations and support their communities through a successful transition to zero-emission technologies.”

The center says the guidebook offers solutions for addressing ZEB-specific risks to fleet resilience and includes six case studies highlighting how transit agencies nationwide have implemented innovative resilience strategies as part of their ZEB transitions. These examples, ranging from microgrid deployment to workforce adaptations, provide what the center notes as actionable insights for agencies navigating similar challenges.

With climate change accelerating and transit systems increasingly vulnerable to disruptions, the center says that resilience planning has never been more critical. By helping transit agencies develop and implement comprehensive resilience strategies, this guidebook supports the broader goal of building a cleaner, more reliable and sustainable transportation future.