RTC of Southern Nevada contracts New Flyer for 46 Xcelsior CNG 40-foot transit buses

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada has contracted New Flyer of America for 46 Xcelsior® compressed natural gas (CNG) 40-foot transit buses.

The purchase was supported by Federal Transit Administration funds and comes from options included in a contract that were added to New Flyer’s backlog in the first quarter of 2025 for up to 129 Xcelsior CNG 40-foot transit buses. The Xcelsior CNG buses in this order emit 90 percent less nitrogen oxide (NOx) than diesel engines and meet particulate matter without the need of a filter, leading to cleaner, more breathable air for communities that implement them.

“New Flyer takes great pride in our 30-year history of excellence with RTC and looks forward to continuing this partnership in the years ahead,” said North American Bus and Coach, NFI President Chris Stoddart. “RTC’s current fleet consists entirely of NFI Group buses, operating ARBOC and Alexander Dennis buses in addition to New Flyer, which reaffirms the value our vehicles deliver for the agency and the citizens of Southern Nevada every day.”