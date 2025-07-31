Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to help transit fleets across U.S. transition to CRNG vehicles

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has agreed to new contracts with transit fleets and municipalities across the U.S. to transition their vehicles to clean renewable natural gas (CRNG). Under these new agreements, CLNE will build and upgrade fueling infrastructure, maintain and operate station sites or provide CRNG fuel for public buses, refuse trucks, street sweepers and other vocational vehicles that serve the community.

“Cities and transit agencies looking to make the air more breathable and address their carbon footprint need reliable, cost-effective solutions that can be deployed now, not years down the line,” said CLNE Senior Vice President Chad Lindholm. “These new deals represent a clear trend: cities and transit fleet operators are choosing CRNG to meet sustainability goals, avoid the high costs and infrastructure barriers of other alternatives and make an immediate environmental impact.”

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has signed a new maintenance agreement for several fueling locations with CLNE. The stations will fuel over 940 natural gas buses and will supply 11.5 million gallons annually. CLNE notes L.A. Metro is one of its largest CRNG users in California and carries nearly one million commuters daily on a fleet of low-emission buses.

CLNE was also awarded a CRNG supply deal with Interurban Transit Partnership (The Rapid) in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Rapid currently has 100 natural gas buses in its fleet, with a commitment to increasing that number in the next five years. The deal is anticipated to supply 1.1 million gallons of CRNG annually, and CLNE will also provide operation and maintenance services for the fueling sites.

Trinity Metro has inked a CRNG supply agreement with CLNE to fuel 190 of its buses. The deal will provide approximately 2.1 million gallons of clean-burning CRNG for Trinity Metro’s bus fleet.

The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority in Alabama has signed a CRNG supply deal with CLNE to use an anticipated 950,000 gallons of fuel for 96 transit buses. CLNE also has a maintenance agreement with the agency to oversee their fueling site.

CLNE will build a new fueling station for Loudoun County in Virginia under a new agreement to help the county achieve its goal to grow its current natural gas bus fleet from two to 120 as it transitions to cleaner alternative fuels like CRNG. In addition to the new station, CLNE will be modifying existing bus maintenance facilities to accommodate the growth.

The city of El Paso, Texas, has signed a fueling agreement with CLNE to supply three of its private fueling stations with CRNG. CLNE notes the city’s 300-strong fleet of natural gas buses and 21 refuse trucks are forecasted to use approximately 2.7 million gallons of CRNG annually. In addition, CLNE will also upgrade one of the stations while providing operations and maintenance services to all three sites.

The city of Tucson, Ariz., has signed a station maintenance agreement with CLNE to support 100 of its natural gas buses, which consume over two million gallons of fuel annually.

CLNE is partnering with bus manufacturer GILLIG to supply and fill every new bus that is delivered to a customer with CRNG. CLNE says the deal is forecasted to provide GILLIG with approximately 60,000 gallons annually.

The city of Union City, Calif., has inked a new CRNG supply deal with CLNE to fuel its 15-vehicle fleet. The agreement will see an anticipated 250,000 gallons of fuel provided to the city.

Kings County Area Public Transit Agency in California has signed a deal with CLNE to upgrade its private station and supply CRNG to 25 buses, which is anticipated to use 220,000 gallons of CRNG.