Metrolinx orders additional diesel commuter coaches from MCI

Metrolinx has placed a second order with Motor Coach Industries (MCI) for additional commuter coaches.

The new firm order, received in the second quarter of 2025, consists of 97 additional 45-foot D45 CRT diesel commuter coaches, building on an initial purchase of 80 coaches announced in Q1 2025. The expanded order brings Metrolinx’s total commitment to 177 MCI coaches, further equipping the Greater Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, area with reliable, high-capacity transportation as the region continues to grow.

“This repeat order is a powerful vote of confidence in MCI’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer support,” said MCI President Paul Soubry. “Metrolinx is driving forward an ambitious transit expansion in Canada, and we are well positioned to help power their efforts by delivering safe, comfortable and efficient mobility solutions.”

MCI notes this latest order will replace aging fleet vehicles while supporting Metrolinx’s goal of enhancing regional transit access, cutting congestion and improving rider satisfaction.