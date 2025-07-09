Colorado’s Mesa County to purchase three CNG Gillig low floor buses for Grand Valley Transit

The Board of Mesa County Commissioners approved the purchase of three 29-foot compressed natural gas (CNG) Gillig low floor buses for Grand Valley Transit. Each bus costs $705,325 for a total investment of $2.1 million. The county of Mesa, Colo., says two of the buses will replace those that have reached the end of their useful lives in terms of mileage and years, while the other will be an expansion bus to help maintain service, create better conditions for preventive maintenance, and provide a much-needed additional fleet for a route expansion planned for this year, as well as potential further route expansion in 2027.

The Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office applied for grants through the Colorado Department of Transportation Consolidated Call for Projects for fiscal year 2024, specifically for bus and bus facility funds.

The bus expenses covered by the grant are allocated at an 80 percent federal to 20 percent local ratio. The local match that is required comes from the Grand Valley Regional Transportation Committee Intergovernmental Agreement, which was budgeted and approved.

The buses will have the capacity to carry up to 56 passengers and feature two wheelchair positions, ensuring Grand Valley Transit can meet the community’s expanding need for public transit.