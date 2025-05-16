TARTA adds 10 diesel-powered full-size buses to its fleet

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) recently put 10 new diesel-powered full-size buses on the road for the agency in addition to the 11 electric full-size vehicles. The agency says the new vehicles have helped to significantly drive down the average age of TARTA vehicles on the road.

The new vehicles, manufactured by GILLIG, are 29- and 35-foot buses that replaced 2008 and 2009 models in a fixed-route fleet of 72 vehicles. After the expected delivery of 11 new electric vehicles, which will also replace some of the oldest vehicles in the fleet, TARTA says the averages of its fixed-route bus in service will dip from close to 12 years to just over six years.

“We are so excited to welcome these new vehicles into the fleet create a more reliable, comfortable ride for those who depend on TARTA every day,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski. “Many of our vehicles were beyond their useful life when I arrived at TARTA, and while I am proud of the skill and dedication our mechanics demonstrated in keeping those vehicles safe and on the road, these additions certainly make their job easier and the ride better for our passengers. The addition of the electric vehicles later this year will allow us to take even more of the older vehicles out of service. Making these upgrades is a strong symbol of our continued commitment to this community.”