Ohio EPA, ODOT award $12.8 million in grants to five local transit agencies for replacement of diesel buses

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have made $12.8 million in grants available to five local transit authorities to replace 19 aging diesel transit buses.

“It’s exciting to partner with ODOT to help Ohio communities modernize their transit systems, providing better service to their own residents while improving air quality in the state,” said Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel.

Ohio EPA estimates this year’s grants will remove almost two tons of air pollutants annually to help counties meet and maintain federal air quality standards.

“This grant program is a vital resource for public transit agencies, enabling them to modernize their fleets with cleaner, more efficient technologies as well as better support the travel demands of its riders,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn.

The recipients of this grant are:

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority, Stark County: $531,150 for 80 percent of the cost to replace one model year 2011 diesel powered transit bus with one new CNG powered transit bus.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, Mahoning County: $1,848,023 for 75 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2014 diesel powered transit buses with two new electric powered transit buses.

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, Lucas County: $2,876,400 for 80 percent of the cost to replace three model year 2008 diesel powered transit buses with three new electric powered transit buses.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Cuyahoga County: $2,668,995 for 75 percent of the cost to replace five model year 2014 diesel powered transit buses with five new CNG powered transit buses.

Southern Ohio Regional Transit Authority, Hamilton County: $4,886,708 for 61 percent of the cost to replace eight model year 2013 diesel powered transit buses with eight new diesel-electric hybrid powered transit buses.

The grants are funded from federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) dollars allocated to Ohio by the Federal Highway Administration. The organizations and businesses receiving grants were selected by a committee of Ohio EPA and ODOT representatives.

The next opportunity to submit grant applications online is fall 2025.