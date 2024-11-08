AVTA, Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District deliver newly rehabilitated diesel bus to Antelope Valley College

Representatives from Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) and Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) delivered a newly rehabilitated diesel bus to Antelope Valley College (AVC) on Nov. 4. The retired diesel bus comes from the AVTA fleet that converted to a 100 percent battery-electric zero-emission fleet in 2022.

“AVTA partnered with AVAQMD to rehab the retired 2004 diesel bus so it would meet today’s carb compliant standards,” said AVTA Chairman of the Board Marvin Crist. “The driveline, both the motor and transmission, was remanufactured and repowered. The differential was replaced and a brand-new diesel cummings ISX motor was installed.”

AVC President Jennifer Zellet received the ceremonial key to the fully restored diesel bus. AVAQMD provided a grant that covered the cost of the project, totaling $327,691. AVC plans to use the rehab bus for their sports department.

“Partnerships like this are how a healthy community operates,” Crist said. “Organizations can work together to produce direct benefit for our community as a whole, while still accomplishing their individual goals and directives.”