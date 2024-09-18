Combined investment of C$1.2 million to fund repairs, updates to Prince Edward Island’s public transit vehicles

A combined investment of C$1.2 million (US$883,608) from the government of Canada, the province of Prince Edward Island, the city of Charlottetown, the towns of Stratford and Cornwall and Pat and the Elephant will allow the city of Charlottetown and the towns of Stratford and Cornwall to repair and update their existing transit fleet. These repairs and updates will allow them to maintain their existing service coverage as they transition to electric vehicles.

In addition, mobility service provider Pat and the Elephant received funds to help replace five gas operated vans. The new vehicles support the organization’s mission of providing accessible transportation to islanders who need it. Three of the new vans will be hybrid models with charging equipment. All of the new vans are equipped with medical stretchers for non-emergency transport.

“We are proud to partner with the province and Pat and the Elephant to deliver real, tangible improvements to public transit in Charlottetown, Cornwall and Stratford. These investments are not just about upgrading vehicles; they’re about building a more sustainable, inclusive and reliable transit system that serves the evolving needs of our communities,” said Member of Parliament for Charlottetown Sean Casey.

“The demand for transportation infrastructure is growing and funding partnerships are critical to the health and wellbeing of our residents and environment. By providing reliable and accessible public transit, island residents can connect with the services they need to support their quality of life and support sustainable, healthy and vibrant communities in PEI,” said Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation Ernie Hudson.

The government of Canada is investing C$519,578 (US$382,608) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Prince Edward Island is investing C$404,191 (US$297,622), the capital area municipalities are contributing C$57,512 (US$42,348) and Pat and the Elephant is contributing C$231,414 (US$170,399).