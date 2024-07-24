Luzerne County Transportation Authority to fuel buses at new CNG facility

Trillium Energy Solutions opened a new compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling facility in Wiles-Barre, Pa., that will support the Luzerne County Transportation Authority’s (LCTA) fleet of 35 transportation vehicles.

This is the 21st CNG fueling station the Trillium team has opened in the state. In 2016, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) selected Trillium an $84.5 million project to design, build, finance, operate and maintain CNG fueling stations at 29 public transit agency sites through a 20-year P3 agreement. The LCTA facility is made possible through the agreement, which calls for a total of 24 new CNG stations through 2037 to provide CNG to more than 650 buses across Pennsylvania.

“We are thankful for PennDOT’s and LCTA’s collaboration on this project and pleased with the tremendous progress made in less than 10 years,” said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Trillium. “PennDOT’s P3 program is a notable example of how CNG can be a more cost-effective fuel and reduce emissions in the Commonwealth and local communities. This unique public-private partnership showcases how such a program can reduce reliance on state dollars to fund operations while accelerating installation of fueling stations.”

Additional CNG stations are scheduled to open at more transit authorities across Pennsylvania in the later phases of the project.