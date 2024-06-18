Vicinity Motor Corp. to deliver two clean diesel buses to Orangeville, Ontario

Vicinity Motor Corp. received a new purchase order from the corporation of the town of Orangeville, Ontario, for two Vicinity™ Classic buses.

Per the terms of the supply agreement, the town of Orangeville ordered two of the company's 32-foot Clean-Diesel Vicinity™ Classic buses for delivery in 2025. The Vicinity buses will service the three active transit bus routes throughout the town of Orangeville.

"Communities across Canada continue to choose Vicinity to meet their public transport needs, highlighting our solid brand awareness at all levels of government," said Brent Phillips, president of Vicinity Motor Corp. "With over 1,000 of our flagship Vicinity Classic transit buses in operation today, this line remains a solid base for our revenue mix playing an important role in our go-forward market strategy. For communities such as Orangeville, the Vicinity Classic's lower upfront cost and low operating costs make it well-suited for those looking for value and efficient operation. Each order is also an opportunity to open the conversation with communities towards either expanding their Vicinity Classic fleets or considering electrification via our Vicinity Lightning electric transit bus and VMC 1200 Class 3 electric truck. We look forward to working closely with Orangeville to deliver these vehicles early next year."