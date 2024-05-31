Two South Dakota transit agencies invest in propane paratransit buses

Two South Dakota transit agencies, People’s Transit in Huron and Prairie Hills Transit in Spearfish, are investing in safer, environmentally friendly and economical buses fueled with propane autogas.

“Prairie Hills Transit is on the cutting edge of public transit operation with these new propane buses and the first propane fueling infrastructure in the state,” said Barbara Cline, executive director of Prairie Hills Transit. "We’ve done extensive research and believe that the use of propane is an excellent way to reduce emissions."

Prairie Hills Transit will operate six propane buses, which is 10 percent of its fleet.

“The new propane buses will have a positive impact on the environment because they reduce harmful emissions, especially when compared to our gasoline and diesel buses,” said Gayle Kludt, executive director of People’s Transit. People’s Transit will operate six propane buses, transitioning 80 percent of its in-town fleet to propane this calendar year.

Buses for both agencies are equipped with advanced propane engine systems designed and built by ROUSH CleanTech. The ROUSH CleanTech Ford E-450 cutaway chassis is the only propane vehicle that has completed the Federal Transit Administration’s New Model Bus Testing Program, which allows transit fleet operators to access federal funds.

Both People’s Transit and Prairie Hills Transit have accessed funding streams to help support the purchase of the new buses.

“Funding for the buses will be primarily with Section 5339 federal funding,” said Kludt.

The propane buses also will reduce daily operating costs due to reduced fuel and maintenance expenses. On average, propane autogas costs about 40 percent less than gasoline and 50 percent less than diesel.

“While this is certainly a big transition, we’ve received incredible support from South Dakota Department of Transportation, ROUSH CleanTech and our bus dealer, Davey Coach. We really are working with the best in the business on this new initiative,” said Cline.

All of the new propane buses are certified to 0.02 grams per brake horsepower-hour and emit 90 percent less nitrogen oxide emissions than the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) strictest standard. EPA and the California Air Resources Board measure NOx, particulate matter, non-methane hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane, formaldehyde and nitrous oxide. Propane vehicles equipped with a ROUSH CleanTech fuel system are lower in all eight measured outputs by an average of 64 percent.