CCW receives contract from Everett Transit

Five rebuilt transit buses have been sold to Everett Transit by Complete Coach Works (CCW). The sale, processed through the Washington State Transit Bus Cooperative Purchasing Schedule, marks Everett Transit’s first bus acquisition under CCW's Washington statewide contract.

The sale is for five 2008 35-foot GILLIG buses, with a significant amount of upfitting, including:

Reupholstered passenger and driver seats

QStraint ADA positions

New flooring

A new camera system

Frameless windows

Updated mirrors

Updated suspension

Bike racks

New paint, along with Everett livery decals

Developed in accordance with Federal Transit Administration Guidelines and section 3019 of the FAST Act, the Washington State Bus Cooperative Purchasing Schedule offers participating agencies a simplified procurement pathway for refurbished, repowered and rebuilt transit buses from CCW. By partnering with CCW, municipalities like Everett Transit are able to expedite the delivery and purchasing processes, reduce administrative overhead and focus resources on delivering transit services to their constituents.

"We are ecstatic to be partnering with Everett to assist them in bolstering their fleet with the addition of these five buses," said James Carson, western regional sales manager at CCW. "The professionalism and efficiency in dealing with Everett’s fleet and procurement staff was excellent as we moved from investigation of what we could do for their fleet into realization of deliveries set to occur later in Q2."