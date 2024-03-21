SARTA, U.S. Energy sign long-term RNG supply agreement

The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) has signed a long-term renewable natural gas (RNG) supply agreement with U.S. Energy™. Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Energy will provide landfill-based RNG to the Canton, Ohio,-based agency’s fleet of 36 compressed natural gas (CNG) transit buses.

“SARTA’s commitment to sustainability and alternative fuels sets an example for public transit systems across the country. We’re proud to partner with them on their RNG initiatives and pleased to help the agency achieve its decarbonization goals,” said Scott Hanstedt, vice president of business development at U.S. Energy. “Through our network of 40 plus RNG projects and our polyfuel portfolio, we’re able to provide fleets with supply security and comprehensive support—for any fuel type.”

“Our drive to sustainability began more than a decade ago when we decided to replace our diesel buses with vehicles powered by clean CNG,” said SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad. “Our innovative partnership with U.S. Energy will literally fuel our ongoing efforts to make Stark County a healthier place to live, work and raise a family.”

Through this supply agreement, SARTA’s annual RNG usage will displace the equivalent greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 1,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars for one year.