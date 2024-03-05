ABQ Ride receives first part of GILLIG CNG bus order

GILLIG delivered the first 35 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to ABQ RIDE in Albuquerque, N.M., with an additional 18 scheduled for mid-2024. This marks a major transition for the agency as it begins to replace old diesel-hybrid buses with new, eco-friendly and cost-effective buses.

The buses are laminated with ‘mobile mural’ paint wraps showcasing landscapes of New Mexico. These near-zero emission buses reflect ABQ RIDE’s decision to combine local artistry with environmental consciousness.

The GILLIG CNG buses were designed to provide ultra-low-emission and ultra-high-performance transit solutions which helps to provide lower total cost of ownership. The vehicles were built on GILLIG’s low-floor platform to provide reliability and easier maintenance.

“We’re excited to announce this new partnership with ABQ Ride and for these beautifully wrapped GILLIG CNG buses to begin service. We know that every transit agency and community has distinct needs and having the flexibility to fit every fleet is at the core of what we offer at GILLIG,” said Javier Hernandez, GILLIG’s director of national sales. “ABQ Ride’s investment in the new buses reinforces how GILLIG’s versatility and reliability help agencies achieve our shared commitment to keep communities connected. We look forward to seeing these buses roll out as the cutting-edge CNG technology helps protect the very environment the ‘mobile murals’ are celebrating.”

ABQ RIDE’s decision to partner with GILLIG stems from a thorough evaluation of its needs as an agency.

“The decision to transition to GILLIG’s CNG buses was based on a comprehensive assessment of our needs and the goals we have for public transportation in Albuquerque,” said Leslie Keener, director of ABQ RIDE. “Their reliability, cost-saving fuel efficiency and impressive environmental benefits made GILLIG the best choice as we work to modernize our aging fleet while ensuring our riders are provided with safe, reliable and accessible transportation service throughout the city of Albuquerque.”