GCRTA receives 2.3 million in state funding to purchase new CNG buses

Approximately $2.3 million in grant funds from the Diesel Emission Reduction Grant (DERG) program have been awarded to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) by the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

GCRTA plans to purchase new environmentally friendly compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to replace six model year 2014 diesel powered buses with new model year 2026 CNG buses.

"Proactively applying for the opportunity to be awarded grant funds from the DERG program demonstrates GCRTA’s commitment to improving the air quality in the communities we serve throughout Cuyahoga County", said GCRTA COO Dr. Floun’say R. Caver. "I am extremely proud of our team on their successful grant application to the DERG program."