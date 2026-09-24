Mountain Line Transit Authority, MATA invest in clean-diesel buses

The Mountain Line Transit Authority (MLTA) and Memphis Area Rapid Transit (MATA) are investing in clean diesel buses to add to their fleets.

MLTA showcases new propane buses

On Sept. 17, MLTA hosted a ceremony showcasing its five new ROUSH CleanTech Ford E-450 cutaway chassis propane light-duty buses that are now running throughout its fleet in Morgantown, W.Va.

“Public transportation—like Mountain Line Transit—is, by nature, an environmentally friendly choice,” said MLTA CEO Maria Smith. “We want to take it a step further by operating clean vehicles, and propane is a natural choice because of where we’re located.”

To fuel the five vehicles, Mountain Line installed a propane station onsite. The infrastructure was provided at no cost by Ferrellgas with a fuel contract. The agency notes that on average, propane autogas costs about 40% less than gasoline and 50% less than diesel.

The agency chose the propane vehicles because they do not struggle starting in cold weather up to -40°F. They also have a range of over 350 miles on a single fueling.

“Mountain Line Transit’s decision to diversify its fleet with clean propane vehicles will reduce harmful emissions in and around this beautiful community,” said ROUSH CleanTech Executive Vice President Todd Mouw. “In addition to the environmental benefits, the agency will save big on both fuel and maintenance costs to help stretch its budget and taxpayer dollars.”

MATA selects ENC to supply clean diesel transit buses

MATA has selected ENC to supply 32 AXESS® 40-foot clean diesel transit buses. The new vehicles will replace existing buses in MATA's fleet and support regular fixed route service throughout the city of Memphis, Tenn.

"Memphis is investing in the future of its transit system, and ENC is honored to help move that progress forward," said ENC Vice President of Transit Sales John Obert. "A fleet renewal of this scale gives MATA the efficiency and dependability its riders count on every day. As the authority builds momentum under new leadership, we are ready to deliver 32 durable, American-built AXESS buses and stand behind them as a reliable manufacturing partner."

The order is part of MATA’s aggressive effort to significantly accelerate replacement of its aging fleet and build a more dependable transit system. MATA says that nearly half of its fixed-route fleet has more than 500,000 miles, with dozens of buses more than a decade old.

“MATA is in the midst of transformation, and these 32 new buses are an important part of that work,” said MATA Trustee Rodrick Holmes. “We have to think differently about how we build and maintain a transit system that can meet the needs of riders not only today, but into the future. This investment helps us create a stronger foundation for the service our riders expect and deserve.”

According to Memphis Mayor Paul Young, the 32 buses show the agency is committed to “working alongside MATA to stabilize our transit system and build a stronger path forward."