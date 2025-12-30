Chester County Department of Community Transit invests in propane-powered buses

The Chester County Department of Community Transit in Chester County, Pa., has begun replacing existing gasoline-powered Chesco Connect buses with new propane-powered vehicles.

Chesco Connect is the county’s community transit program, specializing in door-to-door shared ride transportation for residents. According to Chester County CEO David Byerman, the move to new vehicles aligns with key priorities in the county’s climate action plan and strategic plan.

“When our county commissioners approved the Chester County Climate Action Plan in late 2021, they established a vision for a transportation future that combines sustainability with cost efficiency,” Byerman said. “These new vehicles will help realize the strategic plan’s goals of preserving environmental gains by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while also saving taxpayer dollars.”

According to Todd Mouw, executive vice president of ROUSH CleanTech, the developers of the Chesco Connect buses’ technology, the new vehicles will reduce air pollution from sulfur oxide, nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide.

"This deployment marks a meaningful step for Chester County Department of Community Transit in adopting cleaner, more sustainable transportation," Mouw said. "By integrating propane-powered buses into their fleet, they are setting an example of how transit agencies can reduce emissions and operating costs while continuing to serve their communities effectively."

The county says a 2024 study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found propane vehicles can achieve first-year fuel and maintenance savings of approximately $20,000 per vehicle.

“We anticipate major cost advantages,” said Chester County Department of Community Transit Director Gene Suski. “Expenses on fuel, fluids and filters could be reduced by up to 50% compared to gas-powered vehicles, and our maintenance and downtime costs will drop as well. This is an exciting step into the future of transportation.”

The county has placed seven new propane buses into service, with another nine expected to join the fleet in February 2026.