RABA switches entire bus fleet to B20 biodiesel blend

The Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) announced that its entire 16 diesel bus fleet will now operate using a B20 biodiesel blend via its regular fueling program. RABA says this transition marks a step in its commitment to sustainability, cleaner air and responsible environmental stewardship in Shasta County, Calif.

B20 diesel is a blend of 20% renewable biodiesel and 80% petroleum diesel. It’s a drop-in fuel that requires no engine modifications or infrastructure changes for use. The renewable biodiesel is produced from sources such as vegetable oils, animal fats and recycled cooking oils, reducing reliance on petroleum and helping lower greenhouse gas and particulate emissions. RABA notes that studies show that B20 can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 15% while also decreasing particulate matter and other air pollutants, offering environmental benefits without disrupting or heavily modifying transit services.

Through a fuel contract with Ed Staub & Sons, RABA can take advantage of biodiesel at its fueling station in Redding, Calif.

“As public transportation serves as a backbone for community connectivity, it is our duty to operate responsibly and sustainably,” said RABA Transit Manager John Andoh. “Switching to B20 biodiesel is a practical, effective way for us to reduce our environmental impact while continuing to deliver dependable service to the people of Shasta County.”

RABA says it will continue monitoring the performance of the biodiesel blend and will explore additional options for furthering its use of renewable fuels in the years ahead. In addition, RABA owns three electric vehicles and intends to purchase more over the next seven years as part of grants received to meet the requirements of the California Air Resources Board Innovative Clean Transit rule, requiring all transit fleets to be zero emission by 2040.