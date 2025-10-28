GoRaleigh finishes converting city’s biosolids into renewable natural gas

GoRaleigh has completed the Bioenergy Recovery Project, which converts Raleigh, N.C.’s, biosolids into renewable natural gas (RNG). The agency notes the RNG will power over 70 of its buses daily.

GoRaleigh has rebranded all of its fleet so the buses can run on RNG, and the agency hopes RNG will fuel 95 buses by January 2026. Additional buses will be fueled through GoRaleigh’s energy partner, US Energy.

According to the agency, each RNG bus will annually:

Reduce 7.2 tons of waste sent to landfills.

Reduce 21,484 pounds of coal being burned.

The agency says its entire fleet has only produced 10.5 tons of greenhouse gas emissions since 2018, which is the equivalent of what three cars produce in a single year.

The $227.2 million project began in summer 2019. The construction on the project was completed by Crowder Construction Company and Hazen & Black & Veatch.