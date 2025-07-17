Bis-Man Transit’s CAT fixed-route buses now accommodate fat tire bikes

The new bike racks installed on fixed-route buses are designed for larger tires that are typical to electric bikes.
Related To: 
July 17, 2025
Bis-Man Transit
bisman CAT bus with larger bike rack on the frontbisman CAT bus with larger bike rack on the front
CAT bus bike racks can now accommodate fat tire bikes.

Bis-Man Transit’s fixed-route Capital Area Transit (CAT) buses can now accommodate fat tire bikes thanks to newly installed bike racks.  

The new bike racks can handle wider tires seen on many current models of electric and standard bikes. All CAT buses have bike racks on the front to carry a minimum of two bikes. Bis-Man Transit notes the bike racks are easy to use, and there is no additional charge to use the bike racks. 

"As a bicycle friendly community, many residents ride a bicycle as a healthy and economical transportation alternative,” said Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes. “With the growth in popularity of electric bikes and fat tire bikes, we’re seeing more passengers who would benefit from these larger racks.” 

Sign up for Mass Transit eNewsletters

Related

Best Practices: How to Better Support Frontline Transit Workers, Prioritize their Mental Health and Build for a Better Future
Electrifying our future: The power of partnerships in transit's green revolution
2021 40 Under 40: David M. Clyde
Sponsored
2023 40 Under 40: Lex Powers
Sponsored