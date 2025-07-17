Bis-Man Transit’s CAT fixed-route buses now accommodate fat tire bikes

Bis-Man Transit’s fixed-route Capital Area Transit (CAT) buses can now accommodate fat tire bikes thanks to newly installed bike racks.

The new bike racks can handle wider tires seen on many current models of electric and standard bikes. All CAT buses have bike racks on the front to carry a minimum of two bikes. Bis-Man Transit notes the bike racks are easy to use, and there is no additional charge to use the bike racks.

"As a bicycle friendly community, many residents ride a bicycle as a healthy and economical transportation alternative,” said Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes. “With the growth in popularity of electric bikes and fat tire bikes, we’re seeing more passengers who would benefit from these larger racks.”