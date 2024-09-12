Allison Transmission, Cummins to integrate Cummins B-Series engine with Allison eGen Flex® electric hybrid propulsion system.

Allison Transmission is collaborating with Cummins Inc to integrate and certify a Cummins B-Series engine with the Allison eGen Flex® electric hybrid propulsion system for the transit market. The integration will meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3”.

“This initiative continues Allison’s position at the forefront of sustainable transportation with our comprehensive portfolio of propulsion solutions, which includes fully electric axles and fuel-efficient conventional transmissions that pair seamlessly with alternative fuels and electric propulsion, in addition to the eGen Flex electric hybrid solution for the transit industry," said Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission Rohan Barua.

eGen Flex offers transit agencies a flexible and efficient path to reducing emissions while maintaining high performance and reliability. The system is capable of operating up to 50 percent of a bus's typical route in engine-off mode, providing a solution that is particularly beneficial in reducing emissions in urban areas. The system’s electric-only mode is activated through geofencing technology and eliminates engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers and when operating in predefined dense pedestrian areas and zero-emission zones.