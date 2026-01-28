SBL and CCW to partner on bus refurbishment project for Ozark RTA

Shuttle Bus Leasing (SBL) and Complete Coach Works (CCW) have been selected to prepare two 40-foot GILLIG low floor buses for lease to Ozark Regional Transit Authority (RTA) in Springdale, Ark. Delivery is scheduled for early this year.

“As Ozark Regional Transit Authority grows to meet the transit needs of [northwest] Arkansas, we need to have vehicles ready to support that growth. The partnership with SBL/CCW ensures that we can meet the need of an ever-growing region,” said Ozark RTA Executive Director Joel Gardner.

The project includes the refurbishment of two 2010 GILLIG low floor diesel buses. All work will be performed at one of SBL’s satellite production facilities located in Tucson, Ariz. Under the awarded contract, CCW will complete SBL’s standard pre-lease scope of work.

Key scope of work highlights include:

Engine and powertrain servicing: Full engine and transmission inspection, replacement of oil, filters, belts, fluids and batteries.

Full engine and transmission inspection, replacement of oil, filters, belts, fluids and batteries. Interior and passenger area preparation: Interior detailing, seat inspections, operational checks of all interior lighting, PA system, destination signs, wheelchair ramp and safety equipment.

Interior detailing, seat inspections, operational checks of all interior lighting, PA system, destination signs, wheelchair ramp and safety equipment. HVAC: HVAC and defroster systems evaluated and serviced to ensure proper climate control and reliable performance.

HVAC and defroster systems evaluated and serviced to ensure proper climate control and reliable performance. Brake and air systems: Full brake and air system inspection and adjustment, including air dryer service and deceleration brake testing.

Full brake and air system inspection and adjustment, including air dryer service and deceleration brake testing. Exterior and safety: Operational verification of exterior lighting, mirrors, glass, bike rack installation, roof hatches and completion of a comprehensive road test.

“Shuttle Bus Leasing continues to work closely with transit agencies nationwide to provide reliable, cost-effective fleet solutions,” said SBL Regional Sales Manager Shah Remtulla. “By leveraging CCW’s refurbishment expertise, we’re able to deliver lease-ready buses that support Ozark RTA’s service needs.”