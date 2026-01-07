Transit Sales International offering accelerated delivery program of refurbished buses

Transit Sales International (TSI) announced the availability of select transit buses being offered through an accelerated delivery program, allowing customers to deploy vehicles in as little as 60 days.

The company says the new fast-track offering is designed to help agencies address immediate service needs, fleet shortfalls and extended new bus lead times by utilizing TSI’s existing inventory and a streamlined pre-sale refurbishment scope.

Qualifying stock includes select 40-foot pre-owned transit buses sourced from TSI’s pre-owned inventory. These buses undergo a reduced scope, make-ready process that the company notes was designed to speed up delivery timelines while maintaining reliability and operational readiness.

Buses included in the accelerated program receive a detailed inspection and refurbishment process including:

Engine, transmission and cooling system inspections with fluid and filter replacements

Brake, steering, suspension and air system inspections to meet OEM and department of transportation (DOT) requirements

HVAC system evaluation and servicing

New batteries and belt replacements as required

Interior and exterior cleaning and detailing

Road testing, water testing and annual DOT inspection

“Our customers are under pressure to maintain service while facing record-long new vehicle delivery timelines,” said Complete Coach Works Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Scully. “With TSI and Complete Coach Works having significant order backlog, this accelerated delivery program gives customers a reliable, cost-effective option to put buses into service quickly.”

Buses outside the identified fast-track inventory will still remain available through TSI’s standard refurbishment and delivery process.