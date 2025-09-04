Thermo King introduces electric bus heat pump designed for efficiency in colder climates

Thermo King introduced the TE Series Heat Pump, a pump the company says is designed to enhance the performance of battery-electric buses in colder climates. The company says the TE Series Heat Pump enables fleet operators to extend bus range, further reduce emissions and maintain passenger comfort, even in challenging conditions.

Extending electric bus range

According to Thermo King, traditional electric resistance heaters significantly reduce operating range by drawing substantial energy from vehicle batteries. The company says the TE Series Heat Pump addresses this issue by applying Trane Technologies’ expertise in heat pump technology, which has been applied across commercial buildings and homes, to public transit applications.

“This product is a critical step in continuing to make public transportation more efficient, reliable and eco-friendly, proving that decarbonization and operational excellence can go hand in hand," said Thermo King Vice President of Product Management Chris Tanaka. “Our

TE Series Heat Pump represents the future of sustainable transit. By applying heat pump expertise, we are equipping fleet operators with innovative solutions that extend beyond emissions reduction alone.”

The company notes the TE Series Heat Pump’s design extracts heat from ambient air rather than generating heat from battery power, resulting in up to 2.5 times more energy efficiency than conventional electric resistance heaters, which translates to more miles per charge.

Buses equipped with the TE Series Heat Pump can achieve up to 50% more range at moderate temperatures (40 degrees Fahrenheit) and up to 30% more range at colder temperatures (20 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to those using electric resistance heaters, figures the company notes are based on estimates of a complete route running at static conditions.

Improving electric bus battery capacity

The company says the system keeps passengers warm as ambient temperatures drop to approximately 20 degrees Fahrenheit without the need for backup heating. In colder climates requiring auxiliary heat, the TE Series Heat Pump can help extend bus routes and reduce reliance on battery recharging.

Thermo King says the TE Series Heat Pump builds on its existing TE Series product line, using familiar control strategies and operational modes that require minimal additional training for technicians or operators. Automated comfort systems handle heating, auxiliary heating and defrost modes internally.

Reducing bus carbon emissions

Unlike diesel heaters, the TE Series Heat Pump produces no direct emissions, and its efficient energy use minimizes indirect emissions tied to electricity generation, according to the company.