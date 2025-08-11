BC Transit to implement standing room only policy to limit bus pass-ups

BC Transit is planning operational changes this fall to the Victoria Regional Transit System to reduce pass-ups and accommodate more riders ahead of the agency’s busier season.

Effective Aug. 18, when seating space is exceeded, standing room only will be displayed on the outside of the bus. Transit operators will stop and open their doors at each stop on their designated route to permit additional customers to board if they choose. Passenger boarding will continue until customers are no longer able to stay behind the red line near the front of the bus.

This change is being implemented in advance of September, which typically experiences the highest number of pass-ups as both students and commuters resume their usual transit trips following the end of summer holidays, leading to increased ridership.

While this change will reduce pass-ups in the region, BC Transit recognizes this may also mean less physical space for riders on buses without available seating.

Along with these policy changes, BC Transit says it will continue to provide extra trips on busy routes when resources are available and use all available data and route planning tools to further optimize its service.