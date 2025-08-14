Okotoks Transit to launch new fixed-route bus service in September

Okotoks Transit will launch new fixed-route bus service starting Sept. 2, 2025, to give residents in the town of Okotoks, Alberta, more options, better predictability and enhanced convenience to get around.

The fixed-route service is part of the town’s shift to a hybrid transit model, combining the flexibility of on-demand rides with the consistency of a scheduled bus service. Okotoks Transit says this change directly responds to community feedback gathered earlier this year, along with recommendations from the 2023 Transit Feasibility Study.

“We’ve heard from residents that they want more predictable and reliable transit for their regular commutes; we’re excited to be able to deliver that with the fixed-route service,” said Chris MacIsaac, community identity manager, town of Okotoks. “At the same time, on-demand service remains available seven days a week to allow us to continue meeting the diverse needs of our community.”

To celebrate the start of the fixed-route service, all rides will be free from Aug. 18 to 29 during the soft launch period.

How it works

Using the fixed-route service:

The two fixed routes will run on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The fixed routes offer more flexibility, removing the need to book in advance.

The HotSpot App is available for free and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play to purchase individual tickets or a monthly pass.

The on-demand service will continue to offer extended coverage seven days a week.

Okotoks Transit notes the routes are designed to connect key destinations and neighborhoods within the town, improving transit access for residents. Affordable fare options include single rides, bulk tickets and monthly passes, all available through the HotSpot App or as paper passes that can be purchased at select local retailers. Children five and under ride free.