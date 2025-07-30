Laketran’s Park-n-Ride commuter service expands to University Circle employment center

Beginning Aug. 4, Laketran will expand its Park-n-Ride commuter service to the University Circle employment center, offering weekday service to healthcare, higher education and cultural institutions.

The new Route 13 will have four daily departures from Park-n-Ride lots in Painesville Township, Mentor and Wickliffe, Ohio.

With up to 70,000 jobs accessible to the new route, Laketran says the University Circle area now rivals downtown Cleveland in attracting commuters from Lake County. This new service aims to better meet the needs of residents commuting to work, attending college, going to medical appointments or visiting museums in the area.

According to an International Downtown Association study, University Circle’s employment growth has been driven primarily by the healthcare sector, which has seen a 37 percent increase since 2012 and now makes up 21 percent of Cleveland’s healthcare jobs.

“The job growth and staggering employment density of the University Circle area make it a great destination for commuter service,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “With most of its workforce in healthcare and unable to work remotely, reliable public transit options are essential to support its continued growth.”

Laketran notes the service expansion aligns with its goal to diversify destinations for its commuter services and increase ridership systemwide, all while maximizing efficiency. The expansion is strategically designed to be cost-neutral for the transit agency. By shifting service from underutilized downtown Cleveland routes, Laketran says it is maximizing efficiency without requiring additional funding.

“This expansion reflects our long-term goal to reach more destinations and attract more commuters to our Park-n-Ride service,” Capelle said. “Especially since COVID, we’ve seen a decline in traditional office commutes while healthcare workers continue to travel every day. We’re shifting resources to better serve those essential employees.”

Capelle continued, “By diversifying our commuter destinations, we’re making our Park-n-Ride system more sustainable and responsive to regional workforce trends.”

Laketran Park-n-Ride service will operate fare free during the month of August to encourage commuters to try the new Route 13 to University Circle or Routes 10-12 to downtown Cleveland.

Regular Park-n-Ride fare is $3.75 one way. Seniors, people with disabilities, students and veterans are eligible for a reduced fare of $1.50 each way on Laketran’s Park-n-Ride service.

Kate Borders, president of University Circle Inc., added, “We are thrilled to partner with Laketran to bring more transportation options to University Circle. Enhancing accessibility not only helps attract and retain employees, but also makes it easier for visitors to enjoy everything University Circle has to offer.”