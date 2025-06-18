MDOT MTA publishes BMORE BUS plan

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) has published the BMORE BUS plan, which will serve as the agency’s vision for improved bus service in the Baltimore region.

“The bus is the workhorse of MTA's transit system and currently carries more than double the number of riders of all of the agency's other modes combined,” said MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “This plan serves as a guide for future improvements and thanks to additional transportation revenues, MDOT is making historic investments in transit to further improve the system.”

The agency conducted community engagement sessions to gather feedback and confirm the top priorities of riders and non-riders. MDOT MTA says the BMORE BUS plan reflects not only the latest travel data, but also incorporates nearly 1,000 comments from the public. Throughout the planning process, MDOT MTA notes enhanced frequency was identified as the highest priority for the region.

The plan includes increased frequencies across the bus network for weekday, weekend and overnight service, effectively, establishing a minimum service standard of 30-minute or less headways and increasing the number of routes with service levels of 15 minutes or less. There are also recommended extensions to some bus routes, the development of new bus routes and new types of service such as on-demand microtransit.

“Fast, frequent and reliable service are at the core of what riders want from their bus system,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “We are committed to the most satisfactory rider experience possible and to advocating at every level for the resources we need to achieve this vision.

MDOT MTA notes the implementation of the plan is dependent on additional funding and resources, including the construction of a new, fifth bus division facility. Incremental implementation of some BMORE BUS recommendations will be considered as part of the agency’s annual service planning process while funding is secured to implement larger components of the plan.

The full plan can be viewed on MDOT MTA’s website.