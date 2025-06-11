Rochester RTS to begin new express service to local medical centers in Batavia

Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) in Genesee County, N.Y., is set to begin a new express bus route serving local medical centers in Batavia, effective June 16. This new service, which was developed in partnership with the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) and Rochester Regional Health (RRH), will provide service between the URMC Batavia Multispecialty Building and the RRH Batavia Medical Campus via the hub at City Center.

“RTS is happy to partner with the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health to provide a new express route free of charge to customers traveling to their respective medical centers in Batavia,” said Rochester RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez.

The express route will run in a loop four times per day, departing from City Center for transfer and/or continuation on to URMC and RRH. The agency notes this service is subsidized by URMC and RRH, making it free to any customers who utilize it.

“Medical centers like these are among the most important destinations we connect our customers to, and it is our hope that this partnership and new service meets that need for many years to come,” Velázquez said. “I thank the teams at URMC and RRH for their partnership and support and the RTS team for bringing this important service to life.”