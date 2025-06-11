Trinity Metro begins passenger service on Blue Line

Trinity Metro has launched the Blue Line, the agency’s second color-coded bus route. Trinity Metro says the Blue Line will help riders travel around downtown Fort Worth, Texas. The new route features daily service every seven minutes from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Much like the Orange Line, Trinity Metro’s Blue Line provides a necessary connection for residents and tourists to some of Fort Worth’s iconic destinations,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “The color-coded lines are very appealing for riders and the overall look raises the bar for an outstanding transit experience.”

Trinity Metro President and CEO Rich Andreski added, “We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our partners and to continue gaining momentum for Trinity Metro, Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County. We have more color-coded routes planned, and our Blue Line is the latest step.”

The agency says fares will be free on the Blue Line due to partnerships the agency has with Downtown Fort Worth Inc. and Visit Fort Worth. The route offers easy connectivity to buses, Trinity Metro TEXRail, Trinity Railway Express and Trinity Metro Bikes at Fort Worth Central Station and Fort Worth T&P Station.

Downtown Fort Worth Inc. President Andy Taft said, “We support public transportation because of its direct impact on making downtown a vibrant place to live, visit and work. Easy-to-use, dedicated routes like the Blue Line are critical for connectivity throughout downtown, especially when they tie into the greater transit network.”

The route connects to downtown shops, dining, hotels and more. Trinity Metro says select destinations along the Blue Line include stops near Fort Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth Water Gardens and the Sundance Square.