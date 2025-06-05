Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Commission votes to redesign bus network

On June 3, the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) Commission voted to design a new bus network that prioritizes ridership for the region overall, with a preference for coverage in Ankeny, Altoona and Clive, Iowa, along with a budget that would maintain 90 percent of DART’s current service level. DART notes the major milestone for the Reimagine DART initiative will allow DART staff to present a draft network for public input in September and prepare to implement new routes and services starting in summer 2026.

“The commission made the fiscally responsible decision to draft a new bus network based on a budget the region can confidently afford,” said DART Commission Chair and Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen. “DART will present a draft plan in September for public input, as we work to finalize the new network by early 2026. Our goal is to provide long-term stability for the residents of our communities who rely on DART to go about their daily lives.”

DART says the approved budget for the draft network will keep DART’s operating budget growth flat from fiscal year (FY) 2026 to FY 2028, which will require a 10 percent decrease in DART’s current service level to account for annual expense increases.

Agency staff will work with consultants and city planning staff to design a new bus network that prioritizes ridership overall for the regional network. DART notes the approach will mean fewer routes with buses running more often on the busiest corridors. The agency and its consultants will also explore microtransit options in Ankeny, Altoona and Clive based on their preference for more transit coverage, which DART says aligns with the feedback it received from nearly 1,400 people who completed a survey in April.

“The decisions the commission is making through Reimagine DART are critical to implementing a new transit network that best serves the region for the future,” said DART CEO Amanda Wanke. “We are grateful for how involved our elected officials and community members have been in this process and will work to present a new network that prioritizes the types of services people want most with the resources we have.”