Metro West Regional Transit Authority signs operations contract with Keolis

Metro West Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) has approved a contract for Keolis to operate its local, fixed route and paratransit services. Keolis says this three-year contract further expands its presence in the greater Boston region where it is currently the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) operating partner for both commuter rail and parking services.

Effective July 1, 2025, Keolis will begin operating the MWRTA’s demand response, fixed route, commuter shuttle and microtransit services. MWRTA will have the opportunity to exercise two one-year options in addition to the initial contract term.

“The MWRTA is proud to partner with Keolis, one of the leading providers of public transportation in the region, the commonwealth and quite frankly the world,” said MWRTA Administrator Jim Nee. “The MWRTA’s service is moving forward every day in its mission to connect the public to with where they need to go and we look forward to having Keolis help us in delivering that service.”

“We are very proud to partner with the Metro West Regional Transit Authority,” added Keolis North America President and CEO Brad Thomas. “For more than 10 years, Keolis has served the metro-west region with safe and reliable commuter rail service in partnership with the MBTA. Now, as part of this new contract, Keolis will work with the MWRTA to further enhance the transit offerings available to the communities where we operate.”

As part of its operations, Keolis says it will work to support the MWRTA with growing ridership, transitioning its fleet to alternative fuels, expanding service and recruiting and retaining drivers.