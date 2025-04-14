Houston Metro launches new route to George Bush Intercontinental Airport

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) has opened up a new route, the 500 IAH Downtown Direct, to improve travel to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Houston Metro says its passengers will have the option to catch a non-stop ride directly to and from the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB) and IAH Terminal C for $4.50 one way. The route will operate seven days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with buses departing every 30 minutes.

Houston Metro notes the launch of the new route is part of its METRONow plan, a comprehensive initiative aimed at improving mobility and delivering safe, clean, reliable and accessible transit options to the region.

“This is a clear example of the Metro that people will choose to use because it’s easy, comfortable, the most cost-effective at only $4.50, and truly the best option,” said Houston Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “People needing to get to and from the airport can take this route that offers reduced travel time with a non-stop trip, shaves off time dealing with parking and saves people money.”

The new service comes as the city of Houston prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the GRB undergoes a $2 billion transformation into a walkable convention and entertainment district.

“As we embark on a world-class transformation of the GRB and the surrounding convention district, enhancing access to and from the airport is essential,” said President and CEO of Houston First Corporation Michael Heckman. “This service will support growing tourism, help attract major events and strengthen Houston’s position as a global destination.”

The 102 Bush IAH Express will continue to serve the airport, but the introduction of the IAH Downtown Direct provides a travel option for riders needing to reach downtown without additional stops.

"Every traveler’s journey begins before they walk into the terminal and this new direct Metro route to downtown connects two of Houston’s busiest hubs in a seamless, affordable way," said Houston Airports Director of Aviation Jim Szczesniak. "It improves access for travelers and convention attendees, removes friction from the travel experience and strengthens our city’s position as a global gateway."