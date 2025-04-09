King County Metro opens four new bus stops 

King County Metro opened four new bus stops on April 12 as part of the state of Washington’s SR 520 Montlake Lid project, offering easier connections for riders traveling between the Central District, East Capitol Hill, Montlake and the Eastside. The stops will travel from the University District to the following destinations:

43 to Capitol Hill

48 to Central District, Mount Baker

255 to Kirkland Transit Center, Totem Lake Transit Center

271 to Bellevue, Issaquah

542 to Redmond

556 to Bellevue, Issaquah

King County Metro notes that around 13,500 riders use the routes daily.

“Reopening service at Montlake is a big step forward for regional transit,” said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. “These new stops restore vital connections that have been missing since 2019. It’s a win for access, convenience and connectivity across our region.”

“The opening of four new stops on the Montlake Lid marks a significant milestone in improving convenience for riders across the region,” said King County Metro Assistant General Manager Ernest Kandilige. “This expansion offers Eastside commuters a direct link to this important community. Montlake, Capitol Hill and the Central District will likewise benefit from shorter, more seamless trips. By bringing these neighborhoods closer together, this project creates a more connected transit network.”

The agency says buses haven’t directly served the State Route 520/Montlake Boulevard interchange since 2019. Since then, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) completed the Montlake interchange project, including a landscaped lid and a cyclist/pedestrian overpass.

“Seeing these new bus stops open on the Montlake Lid is a proud moment,” said WSDOT SR 520 Deputy Program Administrator Dawn Yankauskas. “It’s a big step after years of planning, partnership and community input. These stops support this area as a growing transit hub—reconnecting neighborhoods and making it easier for people to get where they need to go.”