Purdue University partners with SP Plus to support students and staff with free transit services

Purdue University has signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract with SP Plus (SP+) to provide free transit services with expanded campus routes for students, staff and faculty at Purdue’s West Lafayette, Ind., location. The contract begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2028, with SP+ service scheduled to start Aug. 25, the first day of fall semester classes.

The university says it launched a publicly advertised request-for-proposals process to solicit bids for campus transit services in November 2024. . As part of that process, Purdue notes its goal was to partner with an operator that could enhance the transit experience for students and staff and improve ease of use for West Lafayette riders by leveraging technology — including providing an enhanced mobile app, improving operations, offering a more adaptable fleet with multiple transit vehicle sizes and elevating overall service — while keeping transit services free for anyone with a Purdue ID.

Purdue says representatives from its student life, office of the provost, campus planning and architecture and parking operations made up the evaluation team for campus transit services, with input and engagement with the Purdue Student Government and Purdue Graduate Student Government on routes and schedules.

The competitive public bid process yielded eight proposals. The campus transit services contract with SP+ will be financed by auxiliary funds — parking.

Through the contract with SP+, Purdue University notes campus routes will also be expanded to help provide better access to parking locations on the perimeter of campus.

“SP+ has unparalleled experience to effectively and efficiently design and operate routes to meet our campus needs,” said Purdue Associate Vice President for Auxiliary Services Jessica Robertson. “Our transit services will be comprised of a mixed-size fleet model that offers greater flexibility, more capability and increased frequency. SP+’s service model emphasizes adaptability and customization, enabling scalability.”

With the contract approved by the trustees, Purdue University says further discussions will begin, with SP+ to finalize campus route designs and schedules with enhanced and expanded service.

“We are thrilled to be entrusted with the provision of this vital service to connect Purdue’s students, staff and faculty to the campus,” said SP+ PTMP Vice President of University Services Brett Munkel. “Our team is dedicated to delivering a convenient, safe and cost-effective service, and we look forward to partnering with Purdue University for many years to come.”

The university’s current fixed-route service agreement with CityBus for the silver, black, bronze and Tower Acres campus loops expires July 31. Purdue University says that service, however, will effectively wrap up when the spring semester ends in May because campus transit loops stop service during the summer months.