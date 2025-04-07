KCATA to reduce route frequency, reinstate fares to help reduce costs

On April 3, the Kansas City Council passed an ordinance that will fund Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) through October while reinstating a $2 fare and implementing service changes. The ordinance appropriates $46.7 million to the agency, with the remaining of the $78 million budgeted set aside in an escrow account for the agency’s future use. KCATA will look to secure additional funding sources during the next six months, including from regional municipalities as well as the state and federal governments, however it will move forward with a reduction of frequency on most routes and shortening of operational hours.

KCATA says it will reinstate the $2 fare for most riders while low-income riders, those receiving aid from social service agencies, veterans and the unhoused will not be charged. Additionally, service will begin at 5:00 a.m. and end at 11:00 p.m. The Main Max, Troost Max, Prospect Max and #24 will see frequency changed to every 15 to 20 minutes between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, frequency will be reduced to every 30 minutes and all other routes will be switched to 60-minute headways.

The agency notes another option to reduce costs would be to eliminate IRIS, a rideshare service, but that decision has not been made yet. According to KCATA, all of the service changes will most likely go into effect in May.